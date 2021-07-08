Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe explains moving to Kansas City and figure-eight tag drill

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs releases the ball as defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns tackles during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas — In the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trains with Apec Elite Training Systems founder Bobby Stroupe who is based out of Tyler, Texas, about an 1.5 hours outside of Dallas.

On July 5, Stroupe announced that he would be moving his family to the Kansas City-area before the start of the school year so he could spend more time with his duaghters.

“I’m trying to get the family to a place that I’m at the majority of time,” Stroupe said on an Instagram Live video.

The decision to move to KC came down to the fact that I have been in Tyler <20% of the time the last 3 years. Being a dad is important to me and I haven’t been there like I want for my girls and my wife. — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) July 5, 2021

Stroupe has worked with several professional athletes including Mahomes, Mecole Hardman, Bobby Witt Jr. and Shane Buechele.

Plans to open an Apec facility in Kansas City are not in the works, according to Stroupe, but he will be working all around the city with several organizations.

“I do work with the Royals players and I have a good relationship with people inside the organization and I’m looking forward to expanding that and getting more involved,” Stroupe said. “I have been given consent to work out of several places in Kansas City and I’m honored by that notion, so I will be frequenting a few places.”

A video of a training session with the Chiefs quarterback playing a figure-eight game of tag went viral and Stroupe said it’s more than just playing a kid’s game.

“No, we’re not just out here playing kid games, but I do think kid games are incredible ways to sprinkle in athletic development,” Stroupe said. “Until you put someone in a reactive and problem-solving scenario, you are not going to know if they are ready to compete.”

What had happened was … pic.twitter.com/ouQwJIzqBM — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) July 2, 2021

Stroupe gave Mahomes and his training partner the following rules:

You can only run on the tracks

You can do any type of move; slide, shuffle, sprint

Mahomes has been dealing with a toe injury since the divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns in January. Stroupe said the game of tag allows him to see if the 2018 NFL MVP is ready to return to playing at his high level and not avoiding contact on his toe from a neurological standpoint.

“We were doing a figure-eight drill with the intent and purpose for loading patterns on his toe and his foot and his ankle,” Stroupe said. “Patrick is one of the fastest athletes I’ve worked with in a curvilinear state. I needed to make sure that had been restored.”

The drill looks similar to Mahomes’ movements when avoiding a pass rush, but Stroupe said the drill is not designed to simulate that.

Full Instagram Live video