KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City during an exclusive showing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

With the help of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Adidas Football, the kids received red carpet treatment, including interviews, as well as gear from Mahomes’ collaboration with Marvel.

Before the start of the movie, Mahomes surprised the group and arrived for pictures and small meet and greet.

Mahomes’ partnership with Marvel helped release an Black Panther Impact FLX shoe on September 30.