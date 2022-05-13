KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old Wichita man who was leaving Arrowhead Stadium after a Chiefs game in October 2021.

Thomas Weyer faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

On October 10, 2021, Steven Hickle was crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff with his wife on his way to the parking lot of nearby church to get to his car when he was struck by traffic and died from his injuries.

According to charging documents, witnesses said cars in the first and second southbound lanes stopped to let Hickle cross, but the vehicles in the middle turning lane did not.

Witnesses told police that Hickle was struck by a dark vehicle that did not stop and shortly after, was hit by a small red SUV that also did not stop.

Hickle’s family, who witnessed the incident, were interviewed at the hospital and corroborated what witnesses told investigators at the scene.

Nearly two months later, detectives received an anonymous tip about an overheard conversation between Shirley Ferry, mother, and Weyer, her son, about running over someone outside of Arrowhead Stadium and didn’t stop.

Weyer knew he hit something, panicked and fled the scene. Ferry inspected underneath Weyer’s SUV and saw a large amount of blood.

Police contacted Ferry who denied talking about that incident and that Weyer didn’t own a vehicle.

Weyer was contacted while at work at Waffle House on NE Antioch Road. He also denied ever running over someone and added that he didn’t even known where Arrowhead Stadium was located.

He told detectives that his mother knew he owned a red Dodge Durango, but that it was stolen in a car jacking on October 23, 2021. Weyer walked in the report a few days later.

License plate recognition caught the Dodge Durango traveling south on Blue Ridge Cutoff at the time of the hit-and-run. Weyer was called back into the Traffic Unit and admitted to being the driver when Hickle was killed.

In Weyer’s account, he said he was stopped in the No. 2 lane and stopped to let Hickle cross. He said he saw Hickle get hit by a car in the middle turn lane and landed in his lane of travel. He felt the bumps and heard screams, but kept driving.

He then met his mother, Ferry, who was with a man named Chris to inspect the vehicle for damage.

Ferry was once again contacted by detectives and she, again, denied knowledge of Weyer owning the red Dodge Durango and that someone named Chris inspected the vehicle after the incident.

Weyer was arrested after the admission.