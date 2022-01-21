Mayor Lucas chooses LC’s Bar-B-Q for wager with Buffalo mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As is tradition, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has chosen LC’s Bar-B-Q for the wager with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown ahead of the Chiefs vs Bill Divisional Round matchup.

“We enjoyed the wings you sent last year after the AFC Championship Game and look forward to a repeat,” Lucas tweeted.

According to his post, Lucas said this is the first time LC’s has been part of one of his postseason bets with other cities.

Last season, Lucas wagered barbecue from Gate’s Bar-B-Q.

Thanks to the Chiefs, Lucas won barbecue from Pittsburgh’s mayor after they defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

At this time, Mayor Brown has not responded to Lucas’ wager.

The Chiefs and Bills kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.