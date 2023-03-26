KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs players are settling into their new teams including wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $6.5 million. At his introductory press conference, he said he wasn’t aware of any attempt the Chiefs made to try and keep him.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know if they offered anything worth talking about or if they just was moving on,” Hardman said on whether the Chiefs tried to re-sign him or not. “I’m pretty sure they probably offered something, but if they did, it probably wasn’t nothing my agent thought to consider.”

The former Chief was on his way to a breakout season before he was benched because of injury. He tallied 25 catches, 297 yards, four receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns this past season.

He totaled 151 catches, 2,088 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in his four years in Kansas City.

The Chiefs now only have three receivers on the roster who caught passes last season: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.