Melissa Etheridge’s new song is a tribute to Andy Reid, chocolate cake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge may have a new hit song on her hands. And she has Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to thank.

Etheridge debuted the song, “Chocolate Cake” Wednesday on the NFL Network’s show “Good Morning Football.”

“Of course it’s called Chocolate Cake, you know for Andy Reid, there’s a Kansas City Chiefs and getting back to the Super Bowl is like chocolate cake,” Etheridge said on the show.

The song by the Leavenworth, Kansas-native refers to an interview where Reid refers to winning being like chocolate cake.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably gonna wanna eat that one, too,” Reid said. “Not much is gonna stop you. I mean, that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting, and you’re gonna try to go get it if you can.”

Etheridge apparently identified with the feeling and wrote an entire song about it.

“Once you’ve tasted something so sweet and good for the first time, getting back there is the only thing on your mind,” Etheridge sang.

Etheridge doesn’t make it a secret, she is a huge Chiefs fan. She even sang the National Anthem before a Chiefs game earlier this season.

Etheridge also released a new song two years ago after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and right before the team won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50-years.