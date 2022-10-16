KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Divisional rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills has had the NFL world buzzing all week long.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will go toe to toe to see who is the early king of the AFC so far this season.

Along the way, the Chiefs could extend some milestones as they aim to keep their loss column to just one.

Dating back to Week 16 of 2012, the Chiefs have scored in 152 consecutive games, marking the second-best streak of consecutive games with points in franchise history. Points scored against the Bills this week will extend the streak to 153 consecutive games.

Kansas City has made at least one field goal in 18 straight games, tying the longest streak in team history. A made field goal against the Bills would mark 19 straight games with a made field goal dating back to Oct. 10, 2021, becoming the longest streak in franchise history.

With 100 receiving yards this week, TE Travis Kelce would tally his 31st career game with at least 100 yards receiving, the most in club history. Kelce’s 30 regular season games of 100+ receiving yards are third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only PFHOF Tony Gonzalez (31) and Rob Gronkowski (32).

Kelce looks to extend his streak to 132 consecutive games with a reception, currently tied with Tony Gonzalez for the longest streak in franchise history. A catch on Sunday would put Kelce ahead of Gonzalez’s streak.

Since 2018, the Chiefs are 45-2 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, including in postseason play. The Chiefs have held three of their 2022 opponents to less than 27 points thus far.

Since Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo arrived in Kansas City in 2019, the Chiefs defense has recorded 121 sacks in 54 games. The Chiefs currently hold an eight-game streak of recording at least one sack. This is tied for the second-longest streak under Spagnuolo’s watch in Kansas City behind a 15-game streak from 2019-20.

With just two more sacks, DE Carlos Dunlap will record his 100th career

sack. A total of 40 players in NFL history have recorded 100.0 sacks since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Look out for these milestones as the Chiefs get ready for one of the most anticipated games of the season.