GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was outstanding against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII.

Bolton continually made his presence felt, with a game-high nine tackles and a crucial fumble-return touchdown in the second quarter.

The score made Bolton the only Mizzou football player to score in a Super Bowl.

“That’s special, we got a lot of great guys coming out of Mizzou. Just to be in elite company with those guys and play in the Super Bowl, that’s special. That’s Just a credit to God, credit to the guys around me, my teammates and my coaches as well,” Bolton said.

Bolton even says he even had a dream of making a play like the one he did.

“I actually had a dream about scooping and scoring and winning the Super Bowl,” Bolton said. “For it happen, it’s just surreal.”

This may have been a coming out party for the Chiefs linebacker, who has been vastly underrated since arriving in Kansas City.

But this game was not just some anomaly, as Bolton set the Chiefs franchise record for tackles in a season with 180.

If Bolton’s first two seasons are any indication, he will emerge as one of the league’s best linebackers very soon.