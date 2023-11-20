KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what is the most anticipated game of the NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch.

Both teams also are atop their conferences as this matchup could also be a preview of another bout in February.

Chiefs Inactives

  • WR Richie James
  • DE BJ Thompson
  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DE Malik Herring

Eagles Inactives

  • QB Tanner McKee
  • RB Rashad Penny
  • DT Moro Ojomo
  • G Sua Opeta
  • TE Dallas Goedert
  • DE Derek Barnett

1st Quarter

  • Eagles win the toss and defer, Chiefs will defer
  • Hassan Reddick sacks Mahomes on 2nd down for a nine yard loss
  • Chiefs will punt on their opening drive after a three-and-out
  • Chiefs force a three-and-out of their own after a Trent McDuffie sack
  • Patrick Mahomes climbs up in the pocket and finds Justin Watson on a three-yard touchdown, 7-0 Chiefs
  • D’Andre Swift scores on a four-yard TD run, Eagles tie the game up 7-7
  • Mecole Hardman has left the game with a thumb injury, he is questionable to return

2nd Quarter

  • L’Jarius picks off Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs get the ball back at their own 30
  • The Eagles return the favor, with Kevin Byard intercepting Mahomes in the endzone, they will take over at their own 25
  • Chris Jones thwarts the Eagles drive after two sacks, forcing a punt
  • Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for a four-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 14-7
  • The Chiefs defense continues to step up after McDuffie and George Karlaftis sacks halt another Eagles drive
  • Harrison Butker knocks down a 43-yard field goal and the Chiefs take a 17-7 lead into the half