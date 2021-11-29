More than BBQ Bet and bragging rights on the line for Sunday night’s Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC West is up for grabs Sunday night when the Denver Broncos step into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs. Positioning in the conference isn’t the only thing that will be in question that evening.

There’s also a big I-70 BBQ Bet on the line.

Joe’s Kansas City and G-Que BBQ in Denver placed a bet on the game. Joe’s is teaming up with Chris Jones and his Sack Nation Foundation, while GQue BBQ is going all in with Dalton Risner and his Eisner UP Foundation.

The losing team will feed first responders in the winner’s city, with the foundations picking up the dime.

Round 1 is this Sunday! Our friends in Denver at @GQueBBQ & @Dalton_Risner66 vs Joe's & @StoneColdJones!!! The winning city will feed area first responders on the losing city's dime on behalf of these 2 great players charities @RisnerupF & @SackNation95. pic.twitter.com/UKaK6JSteD — Joe's Kansas City (@joeskc) November 29, 2021

The first I-70 BBQ Bet happened in 2020 during week 13 of the NFL season.

Joe’s KC pledged to give 150 meals to kids at Operation Breakthrough, a nonprofit that helps Kansas City children in need. G-Que BBQ made a similar donation to an organization in Denver.