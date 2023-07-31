SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — A Riverside woman passed away Sunday while attending practice at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mosaic Life Care, a healthcare partner of the Chiefs, identified the woman as Jessica Tangen.

Emergency crews from Mosaic and Buchanan County EMS, as well as staff from Missouri Western State University, provided Tangen with medical care Sunday morning.

Mosaic has not provided any additional details about the cause of Tangen’s death. Tangen’s family described her as a life-long Chiefs fan.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.