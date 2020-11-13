MVPx3: Chiefs’ Mahomes adds Community MVP award for helping make Arrowhead a polling place

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes was named the NFLPA Community MVP for week 9 after helping cover the cost to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place during the 2020 general election.

Mahomes has won an NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and now an NFLPA Community MVP.

“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized by the NFLPA as a Community MVP,” Mahomes stated in a release. “Being an active community leader is something that I feel is important to bring positive change and make the world a better place.”

Through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs organization footed the six-figure bill for 25 voting machines and the labor for 30 poll workers, allowing thousands of Jackson County residents to vote at Arrowhead Stadium for November’s general election.

The purchased polling equipment will also be used for the next 10 years of elections.

“I thought it was very important. Not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible, but also to use a place (such) as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity with people coming together, and use it as a place where we can come together to vote and use our voice,” Mahomes told the “Huddle & Flow ” podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan and head coach Andy Reid were among the first to vote at Arrowhead on Tuesday.

In June, Mahomes teamed up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, along with dozens of other professional athletes, for the More Than A Vote initiative. Their efforts focused on fighting against Black voter disenfranchisement through voter education and registration as well as pushing for the use of sports arenas and stadiums as polling sites.

The NFL and its players union announced last week that following their joint efforts through NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter nonpartisan initiatives, 90% of active players were registered to vote in this year’s election and half the league’s stadiums were used as early voting or Election Day polling sites.

In honor of Mahomes being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.