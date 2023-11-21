KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the only mistake the Chiefs made in the Super Bowl rematch, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop near the end of the game was glaring.
On 2nd and 10 from midfield with under 2 minutes left in the game, Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass 50 yards downfield to a streaking Valdes-Scantling.
It hit the wide receiver squarely on the hands and bounced off as his arms flailed.
NFL fans and even current and former NFL players weighed in on social media giving their thoughts on what could have been the game-winning catch.
Valdes-Scantling himself posted on X Sunday morning about the crucial drop.
“I’m grateful, I’ll be better,” he wrote. “And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”