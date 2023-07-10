KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs fans can now get more insight into quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ life on the field and at home. And soon, they’ll get even more.

Netflix dropped the first 4 minutes of its new docuseries “Quarterback” on Monday. The show will air on Netflix beginning Wednesday.

The inaugural season will give fans exclusive access to Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota as they navigate the 2022 NFL season and Super Bowl LVII.

Cameras followed the athletes into the huddle during the 2022 season and into their homes for some family time.

Wednesday’s new video gives a look at how difficult it is to be an NFL quarterback — plus a husband, a dad and more.

“Alright look, I’m a little biased,” former NFL star Peyton Manning said in the video. “But for my money, there’s simply not a harder position in sports than being an NFL quarterback.”

The video includes clip after clip of Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota — plus a few other QBs — getting stripped, sacked and hit by massive defensive linemen.

“And there’s always someone waiting to take your spot,” Manning said.

After introducing the three starring quarterbacks, the video shows shots of Mahomes watching film in his home, getting off a plane with his wife Brittany, and working with his trainer Bobby Stroupe.

“Everybody sees the game days, but they don’t see the day-to-day grind,” Mahomes said. “They don’t see how much you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband.”

Fans will also see more personal moments as the Chiefs QB spends time with his daughter Sterling and checks on the progress of his family’s new home.

In one instance, the video shows Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the AFC Divisional game talking to Mahomes after he hurt his right ankle.

“I’m gonna take you out here,” Reid said.

“No!” Mahomes said before the video cuts to the QB throwing his jacket and cursing in frustration.

Manning said the new series will show “every hit, every hurt, every high — of the hardest position in sports.”

“Quarterback” is a joint production with Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, Manning’s Omaha Productions, NFL Films and Netflix.

In June, the Chiefs QB said he’s excited for fans to see the series.

“I’ve watched pretty much all of it. It’s gonna be cool for everybody to see, and there’s a lot more of the ‘I’m like that’ stuff in there that I left in there,” Mahomes said. “So I’m gonna try to, but I couldn’t leave it all in there cuz I say a lot of wild stuff out there.”

The 27-year-old said fans will get to see the day-to-day process of how he and the other quarterbacks are on and off the field.

“I think you see it from three different perspectives at the quarterback position and you can have success in all different ways,” Mahomes said. “So it’s really cool, and hopefully they pick up another season, we get some other quarterbacks so you can see their perspective as well.”