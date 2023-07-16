KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Netflix series on Patrick Mahomes is the perfect way to preview the upcoming football season.

The Netflix docuseries “Quarterback” showcased the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback along with Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

Episode 5

The fifth episode “Roller Coaster” goes through the Chiefs’ ugly win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 the night before Brittany goes into labor to have their son Bronze.

Patrick Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28.

Episode 6

The sixth episode “Under Pressure” begins on the Mahomes front with his appearance on the podcast of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast “New Heights.”

Mahomes expressed his displeasure after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals for a third-straight time.

“He got my number the first two times,” he said about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. “I was pretty upset he was able to get me the third time as well.”

As the show went through the Chiefs’ late-season wins, they showed the offense practicing the famous Snowglobe play that the Chiefs scored on against the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game of the regular season.

Before the show got to the game version, Mahomes’ in-game feud with Maxx Crosby was reignited after Crosby received a penalty for roughing the passer.

“Bro you know that s—’s cheap,” Mahomes said to him. “You punched me right in the back of the head. I let a lot of s— go but you can’t do that s—.”

Right after the play, Crosby said he didn’t mean to since he was reaching for the ball.

At the end of the game, Mahomes expressed his love to Crosby in their embrace but got in a sly comment as well since the Chiefs were going into the playoffs as the number-one seed in the AFC.

“Enjoy your offseason buddy,” he said to Crosby.

Episode 7

The seventh episode “Win or Go Home” shows the Mahomes family touring their new home that was just recently finished in Cass County.

Before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes detailed his superstitious pregame ritual.

For home games, he wears casual clothes. At away games, he wears custom-made suits donned with designer bookbags and handbags. Once he’s in the facility, he changes into a hoodie and sits on the bench in the stadium for 20-30 minutes to get his mind right for the game.

Afterward, he walks to the 50-yard line avoiding lines and logos and then walks to the opposing endzone to pray at the goalpost.

Mahomes heads to the other side and stretches/warms up to throw every throw he’ll make in the game. After he joins up with coaches and backup QB Chad Henne, he ends the session by playing defensive back for his receivers, catching a pass from Henne and doing a fadeaway shot into the man-made hoop by one of his receivers.

Next up, padded warm-ups with the team and kisses for Brittany and the babies before heading into the locker room. When the national anthem is sung, he stands at the 30-yard line before running to the end zone that the Chiefs defend to do his trademark double jump, flex and scream.

As the game progresses, when Mahomes suffers his high ankle sprain, he yells in pain immediately. When the Chiefs call a timeout, Mahomes ask for tape to wrap his ankle but goes back into the game before he receives tape that he receives later in the game.

Brittany was adamantly against his decision to go back in the game while watching.

“You need to get out of the game,” she said. “He can’t play, he can’t do it.”

Patrick told then QB-coach Matt Nagy that it was just a high ankle sprain and that he was good. He told head coach Andy Reid the same thing before he was replaced by Henne.

As he pleaded with coaches to let him stay in the game, they all repeatedly told him to get an X-ray scan before halftime against his wishes. A negative scan brought Mahomes back to the field to watch Chad Henne lead a 98-yard touchdown drive.

“They ain’t never gonna take me out this b—,” Patrick said later in the game.

Episode 8

In the eighth and final episode “The Final Chapter” Chiefs trainer Julie Frymeyer, head trainer Rick Burkholder and Patrick’s personal trainer Bobby Stroupe did extensive work to get him ready for the AFC Championship against the Bengals and Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the game, the Bengals’ Burrowhead comments and comments from the Cincy mayor were the headlines of the AFC Championship.

During Super Bowl week, the Mahomes family got their own rental house in Arizona. Patrick watched the NFL Honors while studying the Eagles and spending time with his daughter Sterling and Brittany.

During the game, Mahomes re-injured his ankle near halftime. After limping off the field, he told coaches and trainers that he is good. Because of the long halftime, he was able to take everything off of his ankle and get some movement back before the second half.

Mahomes explained how receiver Skyy Moore’s touchdown happened when Moore lined up in the wrong formation.

“I was trying to get the cover zero protected,” Patrick said to his teammates. “I looked right and tried to motion and [Kadarius Toney] pointed [to the other side of the formation]. I was like ‘F— it.'”

After the win, Patrick explained how seeing his family happy makes everything worth it.

“To see the joy in their faces is more special than the joy that you’re feeling,” he said.

The two best moments for Patrick, he said, are sitting with Brittany and Sterling on the field and hugging his father after both of his Super Bowl wins.

“I’ve never seen anything like you. You’re different,” Mahomes Sr. said to him during their embrace.

The next day for Patrick was a trip to Disneyland and to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk with the late-night talk show host.

As he held his son Bronze, Patrick talked about how he’s gonna have one of his toughest offseasons yet with two children.

“Got the real challenge coming this offseason,” he said. “Thought winning the Super Bowl was hard.”

With training camp coming up next week in St. Joseph, arrival day will be filled with plenty of questions about what Patrick and the team thinks of the show.