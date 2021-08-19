New Bud Light cans coming to Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are a few weeks away from week 1 of the NFL regular season and Bud Light has released their newest designs for their NFL cans and bottles.

Kansas City Chiefs fans can drink from the newly designed aluminum bottles that pay tribute to the team and the fans.

The new “For the Fans” design features several Chiefs Kingdom battle cries like:

Bang the Drum

Jet Chip Wasp

Next Man Up

Chiefs by 20

Touchdown Kan-sas-city

Arrowhead Advantage

142.2

Chiefs Kingdom

Bud Light also teamed up with How2Recycle and the new cans include a label designed to educate fans on recycling their beer cans and bottles.

The beer will be available starting August 23 and will be available in 16-ounce aluminum bottles and 12-ounce glass bottles in 12, 15, 20 and 24-packs.