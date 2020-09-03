New championship flags fly in KC, Plaza statues sport Chiefs jerseys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are just one week away from the kick off of the NFL season, including the Chiefs home opener!
You may start to notice a lot of red and yellow around town, including new Chiefs flags on the Country Club Plaza celebrating the Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs beat the 49ers for the winning title last season, 31-20.
Some of the statues are already wearing their Chiefs jerseys. Roman god Bacchus went with the classic Mahomes jersey, while Neptune chose to hype up tight end Travis Kelce.
See the photo gallery in this story for a look at the spirited scene.
The Chiefs will welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead next Thursday night for the first game of the season. The games is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.