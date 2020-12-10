New Orleans Saints cut fan capacity by four-fifths for upcoming Chiefs game, insider says

The New Orleans Saints stand for the National Anthem while the Green Bay Packers did not take to the field until after the Anthem, before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New Orleans Saints is cutting fan attendance to their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs by four-fifths of its previous cap, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In his tweet, Schefter said the Saints will roll back the capacity from 15,000 to 3,000.

The link on the Saints website does not show available tickets.

The Chiefs are set to play in New Orleans on Dec. 20, the week after their faceoff against Miami. The Week 15 contest will also mark the first meeting between the two clubs since 2016 and the first in New Orleans since 2012, according to the Saints website.

