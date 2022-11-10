Dr. Amy K. Patel M.D. is the 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year, according to the NFL. Photo Courtesy: NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for Chiefs Kingdom to step up and support one of their own.

The NFL announced Dr. Amy Patel is the 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year winner. Now she needs your help to top the league.

Patel is from Chillicothe. She became a doctor and returned to Liberty hospital to work as a radiologist specializing in breast imaging.

Patel built a comprehensive breast program at Liberty Hospital in an effort to help protect Chiefs Kingdom, according to the NFL.

Fans are now able to vote for the most deserving fan to win NFL Fan of the Year. There are 32 nominees in all.

The overall fan will win tickets and a trip for two to attend NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.