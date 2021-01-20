NFL Network report: Mahomes to take part in ‘light practice’ with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in a “very light practice” Wednesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have a very light practice today as part of his plan while in the NFL concussion protocol, source said. Could be listed as limited or DNP, but his work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Mahomes exited Sunday’s divisional round game after taking a hit to the head area and entered the leagues concussion protocol.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP must clear the leagues Return-to-Participation protocol before he can be cleared for full practice and participation in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the third quarter against Cleveland, Mahomes took a hit from linebacker Mack Wilson and struggled to get back to his feet. He was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion, then was seen jogging into the locker room for further evaluation.

Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been! 🙏🏾❤️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

Backup Chad Henne took over and held on to the victory and secured a spot in the conference championship.

Prior to leaving the game, Mahomes had completed 21 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.