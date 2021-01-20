NFL Network report: Mahomes to take part in ‘light practice’ with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will participate in a “very light practice” Wednesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
Mahomes exited Sunday’s divisional round game after taking a hit to the head area and entered the leagues concussion protocol.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP must clear the leagues Return-to-Participation protocol before he can be cleared for full practice and participation in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
In the third quarter against Cleveland, Mahomes took a hit from linebacker Mack Wilson and struggled to get back to his feet. He was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion, then was seen jogging into the locker room for further evaluation.
Backup Chad Henne took over and held on to the victory and secured a spot in the conference championship.
Prior to leaving the game, Mahomes had completed 21 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.