KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs get the beginning of the season all to themselves.

Ahead of their season opener vs the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs will have two documentary features aired back to back on NFL Network on Wednesday.

The first feature is “America’s Game: 2022 Kansas City Chiefs” and will have in-depth interviews with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to help tell the story of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season.

Kansas City-area native and actor Paul Rudd is the narrator of the piece.

“America’s Game” is a long-running special that celebrates Super Bowl champions, and the 2022 Chiefs are the stars of the 57th episode.

The second feature is “Time’s Yours 2: The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs” and documents the season from the perspective of the front office and the coaches.

Head coach Andy Reid, Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt and general manager Brett Veach are the main voices with these position coaches also lending their voices:

Joe Bleymaier – Wide Receivers Coach (2022)

– Wide Receivers Coach (2022) Joe Cullen – Defensive Line Coach

– Defensive Line Coach Brendan Daly – Linebackers Coach

– Linebackers Coach David Girardi – Pass Game Analyst/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (2022)

– Pass Game Analyst/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (2022) Greg Lewis – Running Backs Coach (2022)

– Running Backs Coach (2022) Dave Merritt – Defensive Backs Coach

– Defensive Backs Coach Matt Nagy – Senior Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach (2022)

– Senior Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach (2022) Steve Spagnuolo – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator Dave Toub – Assistant Head Coach & Special Teams Coordinator

“America’s Game” airs at 7 p.m. CT while “Time’s Yours 2” airs immediately after at 8 p.m. CT.