MUNICH — The NFL is coming off a successful trip abroad to Germany and with the league’s commitment to more games in the country in the coming years, the rumors of the Kansas City Chiefs heading overseas could come true.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in front of a sold-out crowd of 69,811 fans at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The game also broke viewership records for an international contest in the United States and in Germany.

The match saw 5.8 million viewers in the US and 2.7 million on ProSieben, a German broadcaster.

Munich will forever be a part of NFL history, in what was a significant milestone in the continued growth of the League globally and for our fans in Germany,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Being in Allianz Arena on game day was a special moment that we will never forget. We are grateful to the city and to our German fans, who were extremely passionate and respectful, and welcomed the NFL with open arms. We look forward to returning to Germany in 2023 and bringing the NFL to more fans in the future.”

By all German and American metrics, the game in Munich demonstrated a high level of success, including for the four clubs with marketing rights in Germany.

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chiefs were rumored to be the Buccaneers opponent, but when the international games were announced, the Seahawks were selected.

The NFL is committed to playing games in Germany through 2025, alternating between Munich and Frankfurt, with signs pointing that the Chiefs could be a future team featured on the international stage.

The last time the Chiefs played outside the United States was in 2019 when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico in front of 76,252 fans.

Kansas City is 2-0 in international games with their first victory coming in 2015 against the Detroit Lions in 2015.