KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL season is still over two months away, but odds-makers are already releasing player performance odds for the 2022 season.
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the over/under for passing yards, passing touchdowns and interceptions from betonline.ag, suggest another top-5 finish in all categories.
Passing Yards
|Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
|4,650.5 yards
|Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4,650.5 yards
|Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
|4,600.5 yards
|Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders
|4,500.5 yards
|Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
|4,500.5 yards
|Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams
|4,500.5 yards
Touchdowns
|Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|37.5 touchdowns
|Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
|35.5 touchdowns
|Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
|35.5 touchdowns
|Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
|34.5 touchdowns
|Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
|34.5 touchdowns
|Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams
|34.5 touchdowns
Interceptions
|Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers
|6 interceptions
|Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos
|9 interceptions
|Carson Wentz – Washington Commanders
|9.5 interceptions
|Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
|10.5 interceptions
|Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals
|10.5 interceptions
|Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
|10.5 interceptions
The top-five in each category include the usual big name quarterbacks who have been toward the top of the leaderboards for the past few seasons.
In 2021, Mahomes threw for 4,849 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Despite the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, odds-makers still hold Mahomes’ passing ability in high regard and amongst the best in the NFL.
Entering his fifth year as a starter, Mahomes has the third best odds to lead the league in passing yards at +850, behind only Herbert (+600) and Brady (+800).