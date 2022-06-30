KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL season is still over two months away, but odds-makers are already releasing player performance odds for the 2022 season.

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the over/under for passing yards, passing touchdowns and interceptions from betonline.ag, suggest another top-5 finish in all categories.

Passing Yards

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers4,650.5 yards
Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers4,650.5 yards
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs4,600.5 yards
Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders4,500.5 yards
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys4,500.5 yards
Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams4,500.5 yards
Betonline.ag

Touchdowns

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers37.5 touchdowns
Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers35.5 touchdowns
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs35.5 touchdowns
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills34.5 touchdowns
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys34.5 touchdowns
Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams34.5 touchdowns
Betonline.ag

Interceptions

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers6 interceptions
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos9 interceptions
Carson Wentz – Washington Commanders9.5 interceptions
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs10.5 interceptions
Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals10.5 interceptions
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys10.5 interceptions
Betonline.ag

The top-five in each category include the usual big name quarterbacks who have been toward the top of the leaderboards for the past few seasons.

In 2021, Mahomes threw for 4,849 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, odds-makers still hold Mahomes’ passing ability in high regard and amongst the best in the NFL.

Entering his fifth year as a starter, Mahomes has the third best odds to lead the league in passing yards at +850, behind only Herbert (+600) and Brady (+800).