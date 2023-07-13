KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off a sweep at the ESPYS, and with a new Netflix show, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to be making all the right moves.

His latest deal is designed to help the NFL star connect with even more fans.

Mahomes inked a deal with Walmart that will show followers what the Chiefs quarterback buys from the retail giant. It’s part of Walmart’s new digital shopping campaign that tells customers Walmart doesn’t “just have everything,” the retail giant has “Patrick’s thing.”

The idea behind the new campaign is for shoppers and celebrities to connect with items they both love that are available at Walmart.

When it comes to the essentials for Mahomes he said he has to have things like golf balls and tees to use on the putting green at his new home.

“The offseason is all of this right here, just working on my golf game. The Mahomes’ patented swing is you line up on it, just like I throw a football, you just let it go and see what happens,” Mahomes said from a golf course in a new Walmart commercial.

The ad also shows Mahomes and wife Brittany handing out in their backyard with daughter Sterling. The little girl is showing off with some golf skills of her own.

“So dad duty-wise, she knows how to throw, she knows how to kick a soccer ball. Now I’m working on teaching her to swing a golf club,” Mahomes said in the commercial. “I’ll swing once and then she swings.”

Dog treats and toys are also essential to keep the Mahomes’ pit bull, Steel, and Cane Corso, Silver, happy.

When asked for the one ritual Mahomes can’t miss, he listed a massage gun. He said it gives him the freedom to do what he wants, while still helping him recover from games, so he can be at his best.

Walmart is also giving shoppers a peek into the shopping carts of Becky G and Barbie this summer.