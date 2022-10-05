KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the only quarterback in the AFC to throw three touchdown passes in Week 4, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Mahomes completed 62.2% of his passes for 249 yards and one interception in a 41-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of Mahomes’ touchdowns on Sunday night went viral, after he evaded two tackles, executed a spin move on LB Devin White, and found running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the endzone.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the first game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

This week’s award marks the ninth time Mahomes has been named the Offensive Player of the Week in the AFC.

It is also the third time a Chief has been named a player of the week this season. Rookie CB Jaylen Watson won the defensive weekly award in Week 2.

AFC Player of the Week

Offensive: QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive: S Jordan Poyer – Buffalo Bills

Special Teams: K Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

NFC Player of the Week

Offensive: QB Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks

Defensive: LB Haason Reddick – Philadelphia Eagles

Special Teams: K Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings