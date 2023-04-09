KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to defend their Super Bowl title in 2023.

The Super Bowl celebrations are officially over for the Chiefs as several players have shown themselves on social media training for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been at TCU’s football facility in Fort Worth, Texas with receivers Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jerrion Ealy and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

All three Chiefs quarterbacks were there, including Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was also shown in pictures and videos.

Defensive end George Karlaftis has also been seen training with former Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali in pass rush moves and learning martial arts.

Hali trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu during his career and it helped improve his pass rush.

While all Chiefs players are currently training for the upcoming season, many most likely will not show their regimen on social media.

But the training will be apparent when the Chiefs come back together for organized team activities (OTAs) and training camp.