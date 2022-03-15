Patrick Mahomes’ autographed jacket from HBCU Legacy Bowl up for auction

Team Gaither quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (19), of Tennessee State, throws a pass against Team Robinson during the first half of the HBCU Legacy Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the jacket he wore while attending the HBCU Legacy Bowl and it is now up for auction.

Size XL – Patrick Mahomes autographed jacket. The jacket was custom-made for NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl. Proceeds will benefit the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Item Description

Proceeds from the jacket will support the Black College Football Hall of Fame who put on the HBCU Legacy Bowl in partnership with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The jacket is a metallic silver color with the Coors Light and HBCU Legacy Bowl logos on the front.

The auction is active until March 28 and as of this writing, the top bid is $11,000.