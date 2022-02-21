Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling celebrates 1st birthday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a day to celebrate in Chiefs Kingdom, as well as in the Mahomes’ household.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling Skye turns one! She was born Feb. 20, 2021.

“One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world,” Matthews tweeted Sunday morning.

Mahomes retweeted the sentiment before adding some of his favorite pictures of his daughter to Instagram.

She also shared a reel of pictures of Sterling’s first year as well as a loving message about her daughter with her Instagram followers.

“She brings so much light and love into my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came into this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!” Matthews said in her Instagram Stories post.

They also shared the matching sky blue shoes Adidas sent to the family to mark the occasion.

In the days leading up to Sterling’s first birthday, Matthews shared an adorable mommy-and-me photo shoot on Instagram.

Sterling’s parents have shared other memorable moments over the past year.

We know that one of Sterling’s first words was “no” and that she’s close to taking her first steps. Matthews also shared that Sterling loves to finish her bottle and then snuggle with the family’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

The toddler has been involved as her parents plan their upcoming nuptials. Matthews shared that Sterling was with her when she searched in LA for the perfect wedding dress for the big day.