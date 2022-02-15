Patrick Mahomes’ darling Valentine note to daughter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said he loves being a “girl dad.”

He used Valentine’s Day to share that love with daughter, Sterling, and fiancé, Brittany Matthews.

Mahomes and Matthews both shared pictures through Instagram Stories of Sterling. Wearing a giant red bow and an adorable t-shirt that said “Loved.,” Sterling sat in front of the coordinating floral arrangements Mahomes sent to his girls to celebrate the holiday.

In one precious picture Sterling is holding a handwritten note from her father that was included with the flowers.

“Happy 1s Valentine’s Day! Love, Dada,” the note said.

The next picture showed Sterling in a white “Little Valentine” t-shirt with red pants. She’s beaming and holding out her arms as if asking to be picked up and hugged.

There is also a sweet picture of Sterling clutching the note from her dad as if she’s reading and cherishing it.

The soon-to-be married couple also shared some quality time together, according to their social media accounts. The two shared pictures of themselves eating Valentine’s Day dinner at a restaurant.