Patrick Mahomes favorite to win MVP in 2021

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs snaps the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entering his fourth year as a starter in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is again among the players in conversation to hold the Most Valuable Player trophy at the end of the season.

Having already won the award in 2018, Mahomes has been in contention for the honor every year he has played.

According to Vegas Insider, five popular sports books have Mahomes as the favorite over 2020 winner Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

BetMGM – +600

PointsBet – +450

Fan Duel – +500

Draft Kings – +500

Caesars – +500

When he won the MVP in 2018, Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards and led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record and the AFC Championship game.

With a rebuilt offensive line, Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and avenge their 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs open the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 12 against the Cleveland Browns.