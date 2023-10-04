KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is making great moves on and off the football field.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ nonprofit, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America are partnering nationwide.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is providing $1.625 million in contributions and a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs for America’s kids.

Mahomes’ foundation will also donate $1,500 for every Mahomes touchdown.

The money will support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the cities that have personally impacted Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ lives: the Kansas City area, as well as Lubbock, Tyler and Whitehouse, Texas.

To celebrate the partnership, the Boys & Girls Clubs in Kansas City and Lubbock will both rename one of their facilities after the QB’s foundation, and the nonprofit will help both clubs upgrade the facilities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas will also provide scholarships for up to 300 kids to attend the club each year at no cost.

Mahomes said he’s excited to help young people thrive in more ways than one.

“Kids who attend a club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose,” Patrick said.

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” Brittany said. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”