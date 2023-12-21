KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate Santa Claus for the men who protect him every week.

Last season, Mahomes gifted his offensive linemen TaylorMade custom golf clubs.

This season, 10 offensive linemen received custom Club Car golf carts with their names and numbers on them.

Mahomes has his own custom one at home and thought it would make a nice gift for some of his teammates.

“I was thinking of ideas, and I wanted to change that from what I’ve done the past few years. And I figured I get them something that I enjoy, and I think y’all could see from some of the videos they enjoyed it,” he said Thursday.

“They were going around Arrowhead, and I got a little nervous because… I was going to ship them to where they were going. They’re like, ‘No, we need to get them right now and take them take them for a ride.’ So I know it’s cool. I’m glad they enjoyed it.

“It’s that part of the year and they do a lot for me, so I’m gonna take care of them as well.”

Most of the offensive linemen don’t play golf, but guard Trey Smith said he’ll take up some lessons in the offseason to make his gifts worthwhile.

It was a regular day for them on Wednesday until they heard that there was a surprise outside.

“Patrick Mahomes magic,” Smith said with a laugh. “It’s one of the coolest golf carts I’ve ever seen and just knowing I finally have one is dope.”

“That’s why I got the four-seater,” Mahomes said. “It has a place for you to put your golf clubs if you want to take it out to the golf course, but that’s more for like the cruising around the neighborhood type of golf carts. So I gave him the option where they could do both, but I chose more the comfort over the convenience of being on the golf course.”

“It’s awesome being appreciated like that,” Smith said. “He goes above and beyond every year to make sure we feel appreciated.”

Mahomes is one of the least sacked QBs in the NFL having only been sacked 21 times and is third in the league with 3,703 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.