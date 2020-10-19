Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen: Who has the strongest throwing arm?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We know that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done some incredible things, and some of those feats are thanks in part to his powerful throwing arm.

However, as the Chiefs head to Buffalo, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has just as much confidence in himself. He has talked a big game about how he actually has a stronger arm than Mahomes.

In order to settle the debate, Mahomes and Allen agreed to compete in a throwing challenge this past summer. However, the pandemic squashed their plans.

Now, the only way to find out is through the numbers.

Two years ago, Josh Allen threw a pass 63.9 yards in the air to Zay Jones. That was the longest pass of the 2018 NFL season, but only because it doesn’t count preseason stats.

In a preseason game that same year, Mahomes threw a pass to Tyreek Hill 68.6 yards in the air! That’s almost five yards farther.

As for throwing speed, Mahomes threw the football 60 miles an hour during the NFL combine. Allen threw it 62 miles per hour.

Because of that, Madden 21 gave Allen a 99 rating for arm strength, while Mahomes earned a measly 97.

Both say they can throw it at least 80 yards in the air – which is really far!

Both quarterbacks are impressive, no doubt. But maybe the strongest arm then comes second to the best arm. For that, we turn to percent of completed passes.

Allen has gotten better over the years. In 2018, he barely had more than half of his throws completed at 52.8%. He did better in 2019, throwing 58.8% complete.

However, Mahomes has remained consistently in the mid-60s. In 2018, he had 66% complete, and in 2019, he had 65.9% complete.

Until we see both athletes chucking the pigskin as far as they can back to back, we won’t be fully able to answer the question over the strongest arm. Until then, you can pick your favorite stats and decide for yourself.

The Chiefs battle the Bills in Buffalo on Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.