KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Christmas Day with a win under their belt.

After the Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a little outlook on what his Christmas Day is going to be like.

“We flew all the family up so they’re going to be there at the house and get to enjoy Christmas with everybody and (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid gave us Sunday off, so we have Christmas Day off,” Mahomes said.

“We’ll get to watch football, basketball, everything and so it’s going to be a great day with all the family. I’m trying to do the gingerbread houses and I’m going to be competitive. I’m going to try to win it.”

Mahomes tallied 224 yards passing and three total touchdowns vs. the Seahawks.

While the Chiefs are still waiting for the Buffalo Bills to drop a game to become the number-one seed, the star quarterback is proud of how his team has been playing in the last few games.

“I thought we got better as a team this week. The defense played really good against a really good offense.

“The offense, we executed at some points really well, but we’re going to learn from this and try to get better next week,” he said.

“You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs and I feel like that’s where we have to continue to get better and better is let’s put that full game together – offense, defense, special teams and I thought we did a pretty good job of it today but we can be even better going into these last two weeks.”

The Chiefs wrap up their season with two games against AFC West foes in matchups with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.