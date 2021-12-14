Patrick Mahomes passes Alex Smith in franchise passing yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out a play from the line during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Sunday’s victory at home over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again etched his name into the franchise history books.

With 258 yards, Mahomes is now third all-time in franchise passing yards, passing former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and trailing only Trent Green and Len Dawson.

Len Dawson – 28,507

Trent Green – 21,459

Patrick Mahomes – 17,794

Alex Smith – 17,608

Bill Kenney 17,277

It took Mahomes 17 less games to pass Smith’s milestone and as of Sunday’s win, he has 39 more touchdown passes.

Mahomes is currently fifth in the NFL with 3,462 yards on the season and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns with 27.

The fourth-year started has passed for over 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and is on pace to do so again at the conclusion of 2021.

If the pace continues next season, he could pass Green and be second overall behind the legendary Dawson.

The Chiefs are currently enjoying a six-game win streak with a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football from SoFi Stadium.

It will be Kansas City’s third straight division game and a chance to increase their lead over the Chargers who are one game behind.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs in their first meeting at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in week 3.