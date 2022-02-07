Patrick Mahomes reveals one of daughter’s first words

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The pro bowl was a family affair for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it wasn’t just because four of his teammates joined him to play in the game.

Mahomes’ finance, Brittany Matthews, and daughter, Sterling, were also in Las Vegas for the fun.

While he’s been voted to four Pro Bowls, his is just the second time Mahomes has played in the game. The last two seasons the Chiefs were busy preparing for the Super Bowl. Last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals isn’t something he’s ready to forget.

“I’m still not over it. The only I’ll be over in until we’re playing another Super Bowl. So I’ll use that as motivation going forward,” Mahomes said during Sunday’s game.

In that interview with NBC’s Lisa Salters Mahomes also talked about what it meant to have his family and friends with him at the Pro Bowl.

“I mean, you want to be in that Super Bowl, but you enjoy this. I mean, it’s honored to be in the Pro Bowl,” Mahomes said. “And so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates, see their families. And so it’s a good way to kind of cap off the season for us.”

Matthews posted behind the scenes pictures on Instagram of the family spending time together, and with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend. Mahomes was also thrilled that he could share the experience with his daughter.

“It’s definitely awesome to have them all out here,” Mahomes said.

He also talked about one of Sterling’s first words after both he and Brittany competed over whether she would say Mom or Dad first.

“You know, she’s he’s at that stage now and she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say no a lot. So I’ll get used to that,” Mahomes said.

Matthews has also shared in her Instagram Stories that Sterling loves to finish her bottle and them snuggle with the family’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

Sterling turns one later this month.