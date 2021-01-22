Patrick Mahomes says he is out of concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Friday he is out of concussion protocol.

“I actually just got out of the protocol,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said that as much as he wanted to play, he knew the importance of following the protocol for short and long-term success.

“With going to the doctors and talking to all the doctors and going through the testing, we had the belief that there would be no lingering effects,” Mahomes said. “And that I would be able to go out there and be myself and be who I am every single week.”

Mahomes sustained the concussion when he was tackled on a quarterback option midway through the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-17 divisional-round win over Cleveland.

“We had an option play called that we had ran a little earlier in the game. I ran it out to the right. obviously got hit, I tried to get up felt my legs go out,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he told the trainers to keep him on the field so backup Chad Henne would be able to warm up before going for it on fourth down.

Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol.

“Pat looked good out there. He did a nice job when he was doing it and looks like he’s moving around well,” coach Andy Reid said earlier this week. “He feels good, so it’s just important that we follow the protocol and that’s what we’re doing.”

He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.

