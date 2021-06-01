Patrick Mahomes’ sights set on going undefeated this upcoming season

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set big goals for the upcoming NFL season.

In an interview with Bleacher Report while in Hawaii for the 15 and Mahomeis Aloha Golf Classic, Mahomes sat down with host Kayla Nicole, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, for some questions.

Nicole asked the 2018 NFL MVP what goals he had set for the upcoming season and, unsurprisingly, Mahomes is aiming high.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, going 20-0,” Mahomes said. “That’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you’d say, but 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20-0 and be the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

Assuming a team won all their regular season games, until this upcoming season, it was only possible to have a record of 19-0 if they remained perfect.

With the addition of a regular season game to the schedule, this season will be the first time that a team will have the chance to go 20-0.

Only one team in NFL history has completed a perfect season, that being the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

In 1972, the Dolphins won all 14 of their regular season games and 3 play off games to finish as Super Bowl VII champions and finish the season 17-0.

The closest team since them was the 2007 New England Patriots who finished the regular season undefeated, but lost in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants.

It may be unlikely with yet another extension to the season since the 1970s, but since his first NFL game in 2017, Mahomes has only lost 8 regular season games and 2 playoff games.

In 2020, the Super Bowl LIV MVP lost a single game in week 5 against the Oakland Raiders.

Mahomes’ goal will be put to the test early as the Chiefs will face three playoff teams from last year in the first five games of the season.

  • Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 5: vs Buffalo Bills

Mahomes, a new offensive line and a new class of rookies will need to be sharp to make a 20-0 season a reality.

