Pep rally planned ahead of Chiefs AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is ready to cheer the team to victory and another Super Bowl on Sunday.
In an effort to get pumped for the AFC Championship, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host an in-store pep rally on Saturday, January 29. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the store’s Zona Rosa location.
Fans who attend will be entertained by a DJ, a photo booth, balloon art, a rally wall and giveaways.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is also planning to reopen select locations if the Chiefs win Sunday afternoon. Doors will reopen immediately after the game. Select stores will also open at 7 a.m. Monday morning to allow Chiefs fans the chance to grab new AFC Championship gear.
STORES REOPENING SUNDAY FOLLOWING A CHIEFS WIN
- Summit Fair
- 840 NW Blue Parkway
- Lees Summit, MO 64086
- Independence Center
- 18801 E. 39th Street
- Independence, MO
- Town Center Plaza
- 11801 Nall Avenue
- Leawood, KS
- Zona Rosa
- 8665 NW Prairie View Road
- Kansas City, MO
- Liberty Triangle
- 1890 College Street
- Liberty, MO
- Merriam Town Center
- 5600 Antioch Road
- Merriam, KS
- Northridge Plaza
- 15280 W. 119th Street
- Olathe, KS
- Cook Crossing
- 4204 North Belt Highway
- St. Joseph, MO
- Midstate Plaza
- 2450 9th Street
- Salina, KS
- Tall Grass Center
- 2057 N. Rock Road
- Wichita, KS
- Home Depot Extension
- 5900 SW Huntoon Street
- Topeka, KS
