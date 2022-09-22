KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pro Football Focus has been a hot topic among NFL fans this season, but for Kansas City Chiefs fans, their latest ranking of their top defender will bring them joy.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was ranked the top interior defender through Week 2 with a grade of 92.5

Player Overall Defense Grade Run Defense Grade Pass Rush Grade Chris Jones – Kansas City Chiefs 92.5 83.9 91.1 Jeffery Simmons – Tennessee Titans 91.5 81.0 91.2 Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams 91.2 73.5 92.3 Pro Football Focus

Jones has 2 sacks, 4 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble through two games this season. Both sacks came on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The three-time Pro Bowler has faced 98 snaps so far this season, 72 of which were passing snaps.

Before the start of the season, the leader of Sack Nation said his individual goal is to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Achieving that would make him the only defender in Kansas City history to win the hardware. Every year of his career, he has been graded a top-10 interior defensive lineman by PFF.

Jones is currently on pace to collect 17 sacks this season, which would beat his personal season record of 15.5 set in 2018.

Jones and the Chiefs head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 3.