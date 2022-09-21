KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs headed back to high school this week and took some advice and team swag with them.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and Safety Justin Reid spent time with a group of students at East High School Tuesday afternoon.

They took time to answer questions the students had about playing in the NFL, handling with adversity, and just handling life.

One of the things Reid talked about is how to correct what needs corrected and move on to the next thing.

“You made a mistake, that’s OK. Just don’t make the same mistake twice. Don’t also get out of character of what your job or responsibility for that play plan, defense or offense, trying to make up for a different play and now you have two bad plays. Allow your self to refocus, settle yourself, and don’t make the same mistake again,” Reid said.

Bolton had similar advice for the student-athletes in the room.

“It’s not about who’s right, it’s about getting it right. It’s about communicating, getting everyone on the same page and just making sure you can stop that run play or that pass play. They might get you one time but the good thing about good defense is you do it one time they’re good for the rest of the game,” Bolton said.

The visit was part of the NFL’s “Por La Cultua” campaign. The league said it celebrates Latino communities and works to improve lives.

Reid said he wanted to make sure to tell students more about his story and that there is a opportunity to make a better life for yourself as long as you keep learning and make good decisions.

He also jumps at the chance to talk to students in situations like this one.

“It wasn’t too long ago when I was in their shoes and I remember how cool of an experience it was whenever a former athlete or player, or current player, would come by and say some words of inspiration to us. Those always hit a little bit deeper for me because you get to see someone who’s actually doing it right now,” Reid said.

Reid and Bolton gave all of the teenagers Chiefs backpacks. They also signed a Chiefs helmet that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser at a future East High School event.