KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor the late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas in a pregame ceremony Thursday before Kansas City takes on Denver.

Thomas, better known to fans as “DT,” played for the Chiefs from 1989-1999. He’s considered one of the best pass rushers of all time and is the team’s all-time sack leader, with 126.5.

The nine-time Pro Bowler died in 2000 after a car crash. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

On Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will present Thomas’ Ring of Excellence.

The ceremony comes after the Hall of Fame changed its policy last fall. Previously only living Hall of Famers received the ring, but now members enshrined posthumously, who are survived by a spouse, child or parent, can also receive a ring.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt; Betty Brown, president of Thomas’ Third and Long Foundation; and former Chiefs teammate Neil Smith will be on field to accept Thomas’ Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

It will go on display in the Chiefs Hall of Honor along with other items from Thomas’ career.