FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The future is bright for one Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

Rashee Rice set the record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in franchise history with seven.

He accomplished the feat in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on a pass from Jerick McKinnon, in a neatly designed play from Andy Reid.

Rice surpassed Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Fred Arbanas and Stephone Paige, who were all tied with six TDs.

In a season where much of the criticism has been directed towards the Chiefs’ receiving core, Rice has steadily progressed throughout the season and has become the team’s number one.

He currently leads all Chiefs receivers in every major category, including over 700 receiving yards and his contributions will be relied upon for the Chiefs’ success in the postseason.