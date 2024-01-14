KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No beer was safe inside Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night’s sub zero temperatures.

Fans at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Miami Dolphins Wild Card game took to social media to display their frozen refreshments.

“The worst investment to make tonight at Arrowhead is beer or pop. They are freezing within minutes,” said one fan on X.

Another fan said, “Saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” referring to two frozen Busch Light cans with icy foam sudsing from the openings.

Bud Light’s official X account got in on the action posting, “You think you’re cold today? Try being a beer at Arrowhead.”

The -4 degree kickoff temperature is franchise records for both the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Although these temperatures are rare in Kansas City, depending on the alcohol percentage, beer can freeze in as high as 30 degree weather. Even beer with 10% alcohol can freeze in under 26 degree temps. The average beer between four and six percent alchohol freezes around the 28 degree mark.

Many fans at the game could have saved their money had they taken this knowledge into Arrowhead. The -27 degree wind chill at kickoff certainly didn’t bring any beers back to life.