KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thirteen days after becoming the second replacement kicker signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to fill in for an injured Harrison Butker, Matthew Wright etched his name into the franchise’s record books.

After missing a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter, Wright’s services were called upon again to help cut a 17-7 first half deficit, this time from the 59 yard line.

As time expired for half time, Wright split the uprights and scored the longest field goal in franchise history, besting the previous record of 58 yards that was hit four times, twice by Butker in 2020 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wright was brought on to kick for the Chiefs after the team cut Matt Ammendola following the Indianapolis Colts loss.

The former University of Central Florida kicker began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wright then tried his luck with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL in 2020, but he was released before the season started.

He made his way back to the NFL via the Steelers once again, then spent time with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

He remained a free agent after being waived in May, until signing with the Chiefs.

Wright did miss another field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was negated due to a defensive holding call that resulted in an automatic first down and a subsequent touchdown by the Chiefs.

Though Butker did not suit up for Monday night’s matchup, he was on the sideline and celebrated his replacement’s achievement.

Butker has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.