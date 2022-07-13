KANSAS CITY, Mo. – According to a report from the NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are not close on signing a long-term deal.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the situation Monday night as the deadline to make the deal approaches on Friday.

“If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty either,” Garafolo tweeted.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown at the end of the season and have spent the offseason waiting for Brown to hire an agent to commence contract negotiations.

There is belief that Brown wants to be one of, if not the, highest paid left tackle in the league which might put a possible contract extension on the table following the 2022 season.

Brown was traded to the Chiefs prior to the 2021 season from the Baltimore Ravens as part of the Chief’s revamp of their offensive line.