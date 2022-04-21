KANSAS CITY, Mo. – According to Jeffri Chadiha from the NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs are not likely to trade for any of the top wide receivers in the league and are focusing their efforts on the NFL Draft.

Some speculation that @Chiefs are interested in @49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of draft capital. A team source says a move for Samuel — or DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin — isn’t likely. Told all those options “are probably all long shots at this point.” @jeffrichadiha

Wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) are all entering the final year of their rookie deals and are looking to sign a big-time deal.

Their names have hit the rumor mill after Davante Adams signed a 5-year $140 million ($65 million guaranteed) deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins signing a 4-year deal worth $120 million ($72.2 million guaranteed).

The Chiefs added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason to address their wide receiver needs and have Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon already in the room.

Despite the additions, fans and network analysts have speculated that the Chiefs would be interested in adding one of the top young receivers to the offense.

On Wednesday, reports said Samuel had formally requested a trade and social media posts from Brown indicate their is a disconnect with organization in Tennessee.

Consensus rumors indicate the Chiefs may look to trade some draft capital to move up and select a top receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The draft begins on April 28 from Las Vegas. As of this writing, the Chiefs have 12 draft picks.