KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will miss his third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Toney was on the border of playing or not playing.

On the final injury report, Toney was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos

The injury started in week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was knocked out in the first half of that game when he tweaked his hamstring.

With Toney being out, this will impact the special team as he was playing the role of a punt returning this season.