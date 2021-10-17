Report: Juan Thornhill to start over Daniel Sorensen against Washington

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Defensive back Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs gives a young fan a football after the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will start against the Washington Football Team sending safety Daniel Sorensen to the bench.

The #Chiefs are making a big move on defense: Juan Thornhill will start, Daniel Sorensen is headed to a reserve role.



My story: https://t.co/Qth7YFlxZt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

Sorensen has been on the receiving end of criticism following poor performances to start the season.

Last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Josh Allen completed several deep balls and touchdowns targeting Sorensen in their blow out victory at Arrowhead.

Fans were critical of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s decision to play Sorensen 100% of the defensive snaps on Sunday night’s loss despite his struggles.

“It’s not about one guy,” Spagnuolo said. “Overall, we haven’t been good. That’s a true statement. That’s a reality. To focus on one person, I don’t think is fair. Did Dan struggle a little bit last week? Yeah.”

The Chiefs are second to last in defensive rankings despite being near the top in the league offensively.

Thornhill burst onto the scene as a rookie before an injury cause him to miss significant time. As he continues to recover, his snap count has increased, and now he will have a more prominent role.

“We take a guy has a starting position, we think he’s been doing a good job with that. Sometimes when you have plays that to the eye of everybody in there look worse than other ones, nobody sees the plays that he’s making when you’re covering someone and they don’t throw it there,” Spagnuolo said. “I think Dan has had a lot of good snaps for us. Juan will play for us as well. We’ll work through who’s playing where, what were doing package wise.”

The Chiefs search to get back to a positive record and climb up the AFC West leaderboard as they currently sit in last place with a 2-3 record.

Kansas City and Washington kick off at 12 p.m. Central time from Washington D.C.