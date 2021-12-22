Report: No Chiefs players tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A positive sign after being hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak, no Kansas City Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to reports.

Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, no new positive test results were received after seven Chiefs were put on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday bringing the total to 13.

Tyreek Hill – WR

Blake Bell – TE

Rashad Fenton – CB

Nick Bolton – LB

Kyle Long – G

Lucas Niang – T

Armani Watts – DB

Travis Kelce – TE

Harrison Butker – K

Charvarius Ward – CB

Josh Gordon – WR

Chris Jones – DT

Willie Gay – LB

With the updated league-wide protocols, there is a chance that vaccinated players can return for Sunday’s game.

Gordon, Gay and Jones missed the week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers and have a chance to be activated this week.

For a majority of the season, the Chiefs had avoided a COVID-19 outbreak. The league saw a record number of positive cases in the last few weeks which caused some games to be rescheduled.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 in September causing him to miss the first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers for their last home game of the season on Sunday. No word has been said about a possible reschedule.